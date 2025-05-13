McCutchen isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Mets.
McCutchen will start Tuesday's contest on the bench after going 1-for-3 with a walk during Monday's series opener. His absence will put Joey Bart into the DH spot while Henry Davis catches and bats ninth.
