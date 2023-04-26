MuCutchen went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.
His fourth-inning blast off Noah Syndergaard gave the Pirates a 7-2 lead, but the win slipped through the bullpen's grasp. McCutchen is proving that you can go home again after all -- through his first 21 games in his return to Pittsburgh, the veteran outfielder is slashing .270/.371/.527 with five homers, three steals, 12 runs and 12 RBI.
