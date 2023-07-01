McCutchen went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-7 win over the Brewers.

The Pirates' two greybeards carried the offense on the night, as the 36-year-old Cutch and the 37-year-old Carlos Santana combined for six of the team's 11 hits, five of its six extra-base hits and drove in five of Pittsburgh's eight runs. McCutchen closed out June on a massive heater, going 14-for-29 (.483) over a seven-game hitting streak, but Friday's long ball off Freddy Peralta was his first since June 14 and his 10th of the season.