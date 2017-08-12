Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Limps off field after double
McCutchen limped off the field and was removed from Friday's game after hitting a double in the third inning, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McCutchen appeared to be fine after hitting the double, but possibly tweaked his left knee or hamstring trying to double back to second after a pitch during the next at-bat. He was replaced on second and in center field by Starling Marte. Consider him day-to-day for now, but this kind of non-contact leg injury is scary and could keep McCutchen out for a significant period of time.
