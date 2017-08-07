Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Looking for extra bases
McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an intentional walk Sunday against San Diego.
He's 6-for-21 with no extra-base hits in six August games. Against Monday's starter, Jordan Zimmermann, McCutchen is a career 2-for-8 with a pair of homers. Plate discipline has served the outfielder well in his resurgence. Prior to May 25, he held a 17:35 BB:K mark. Since then, he's put up a much improved ratio of 41:42 BB:K. He'll look for his first extra-base hit since July on Monday.
