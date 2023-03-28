McCutchen (elbow) made throws to bases over the weekend in Pirates camp, CJ Haddad of MLB.com reports.

McCutchen was limited to DH duties over the final stretch of the Grapefruit League schedule because of soreness in his right elbow, but he told reporters Monday that he expects to be able to play some outfield when the regular season gets underway. "It's all good," McCutchen said. "I'm fine. I'll be good. No worries."