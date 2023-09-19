McCutchen (Achilles) was transferred Tuesday from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
This is a procedural move to clear out a 40-man roster spot for the arrival of Kyle Nicolas. McCutchen suffered a partial tear of left his Achilles tendon earlier this month and had already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.
