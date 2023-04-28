McCutchen went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a steal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

McCutchen is already halfway to his total of eight stolen bases in 134 games last season. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in four straight games, going 4-for-16 with a home run and four RBI in that span. McCutchen has gotten off to a nice start in his return to Pittsburgh. He's now slashing .272/.371/.506 with five homers, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored through 97 plate appearances this season.