McCutchen will sit Saturday against the Reds.
McCutchen has had a fairly regular role for the Pirates this season, but the team has been careful to give his 36-year-old legs sufficient rest. Through 22 games, he's sat five times. The maintenance plan seems to be working so far, as he's hit .277/.388/.523 with four homers and three steals.
