Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Not in Saturday's lineup

McCutchen (knee) is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

McCutchen exited Friday's game with discomfort in his knee, and while the injury isn't thought to be anything overly serious, the Pirates won't take any chances with their stud outfielder. While he ultimately isn't in the lineup, the 30-year-old was able to take batting practice during pregame warmups, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, so it seems likely that the team will wait to see how he feels during Saturday's pregame routine before making a decision on his status for the series finale.