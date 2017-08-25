Play

Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Not starting Friday

McCutchen is out of the lineup Friday against the Reds.

Following two consecutive hitless games, McCutchen will get the night to clear his head. Starling Marte will move to center field while Adam Frazier and John Jaso head to left and right field.

