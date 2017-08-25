Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Not starting Friday
McCutchen is out of the lineup Friday against the Reds.
Following two consecutive hitless games, McCutchen will get the night to clear his head. Starling Marte will move to center field while Adam Frazier and John Jaso head to left and right field.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Dog-days slump•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Tallies three hits•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Will take field Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Serves as DH on Sunday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Could have played Saturday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...