McCutchen went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 8-4 win over the Padres.

McCutchen's steal was his 10th of the season, his most thefts since 2018. The 36-year-old has hit safely in six of his seven games since the All-Star break, going 6-for-23 (.261) with five walks in that span. He's slashing .268/.384/.415 with 10 home runs, 28 RBI and 43 runs scored over 81 contests. With Carlos Santana and Ji-Man Choi competing for first base, McCutchen doesn't have a hold on an everyday role at designated hitter.