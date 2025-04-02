McCutchen remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

For the third game in a row, McCutchen finds himself out of the lineup. The Pirates haven't indicated that McCutchen is dealing with an injury, and the 38-year-old came off the bench in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to Tampa Bay and recorded a base hit in a ninth-inning pinch-hitting appearance. Pittsburgh may just be transitioning McCutchen into more of a part-time role at this stage of his career in order to open up more playing time for Jack Suwinski, who has now started in five consecutive contests after he had been expected to open the season as the team's fourth outfielder.