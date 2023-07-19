McCutchen is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Guardians.
McCutchen will take a seat after he went 2-for-8 with a double and a strikeout over the first two games of the series. Carlos Santana will slot in at designated hitter while Ji-Man Choi starts at first base and bats cleanup in the series finale with Cleveland.
