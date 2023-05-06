McCutchen (ankle) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
McCutchen was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a left ankle sprain. Carlos Santana will start at designated hitter while Connor Joe gets the nod at first base. McCutchen is not available off the bench, per Justice delos Santos of MLB.com, as he is still receiving treatment.
