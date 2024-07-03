McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cardinals.

McCutchen has cooled considerably since mid-June, as he's hitting only .154 across his last 11 games. However, he managed his 12th homer of the season and second in his last five starts Tuesday, continuing a surprising resurgence of power. His ISO is currently .169, McCutchen's highest mark since the 2021 season.