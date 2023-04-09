McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the White Sox.

The 36-year-old turned back the clock in this one, putting together a performance reminiscent of his glory days in Pittsburgh when he delivered three straight 20/20 campaigns in the early 2010s. McCutchen dealt with some elbow soreness in spring training but appears healthy now, reeling off three straight multi-hit games and batting .375 (9-for-24) to begin the season with one homer, two steals, three runs, three RBI and a massive .515 OBP thanks to a 7:4 BB:K.