Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Post-game news all good
McCutchen (knee) said he felt "significantly better" after Friday's game and could play Saturday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The team will decide Saturday whether he's fit to return to the lineup as a designated hitter or center fielder. "I'd like to play defense, too," he said. "I feel better now. Docs ran some tests. It was good. We'll see how it feels tomorrow." He described his pain as a cramp and said he didn't need an MRI, even as a precautionary measure. It appears fantasy owners dodged a major bullet Friday.
