McCutchen went 0-for-1 with three walks and two RBI on Monday against the Athletics.

It was an unusual -- yet productive -- line for McCutchen, as he drew a bases-loaded walk and hit a sacrifice fly to tally his two RBI. He's now reached based multiple times in five consecutive games, during which he's drawn six free passes combined with six hits. His combination of a .373 on-base percentage and .442 slugging percentage across 217 plate appearances this season gives him his highest OPS since the 2019 campaign.