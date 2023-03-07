McCutchen (hand) will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

McCutchen exited early in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Twins due to hand soreness, but as anticipated, his removal from that contest proved to be merely a precaution. At least at the start of the season, the 36-year-old should handle a near-everyday role as he opens his second stint in Pittsburgh, with McCutchen expected to move between the corner outfield and designated hitter.