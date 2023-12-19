Pittsburgh re-signed McCutchen (Achilles) to a one-year, $5 million contract Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McCutchen missed the final month of the 2023 campaign due to a partial tear of his left Achilles tendon, but he posted a respectable .776 OPS with 12 homers and 11 steals over 112 games for the Pirates when healthy. The 37-year-old will likely again serve as Pittsburgh's primary designated hitter in 2024, also possibly sprinkling in a bit of action in the corner outfield if his lower left leg cooperates. McCutchen is sitting on 299 career home runs as he enters his 16th major-league season.