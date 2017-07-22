Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Reaches base five times Friday

McCutchen went 3-for-4 with two walks, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 13-5 win over the Rockies.

It's his first multi-hit performance since the All-Star break, extending McCutchen's current on-base streak to 12 games. He's arguably been the most valuable hitter in baseball since the calendar flipped to June, slashing .384/.481/.642 in his last 42 games with nine homers, four steals, 32 RBI and 37 runs, and Cutch's resurgence is a big reason why the Pirates suddenly find themselves back in the thick of the NL Central playoff race.