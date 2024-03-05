McCutchen (Achilles) will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The veteran has been slow-played this spring after a partial tear of his left Achilles' tendon ended his 2023 season. McCutchen said that he thinks his modified program in camp has helped get his body into a great spot. While he's not the player he once was, McCutchen showed early on last year that he still has something in the tank, posting an .823 OPS over the first two months.