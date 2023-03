McCutchen's (hand) removal from the Pirates' game on Sunday was precautionary and he's expected to be fine, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

McCutchen was lifted from the game against the Twins after being hit by a pitch, but it sounds like he probably could've remained in had it been a regular-season contest. The veteran outfield is expected to open 2023 as the Pirates' starting right fielder.