McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

McCutchen will be resting for the second time this weekend while the Pirates and Brewers wrap up their four-game set with a day game after a night game. Connor Joe will get the starting nod at designated hitter in place of McCutchen, who is hitting .220 with no home runs and one stolen base in 15 games since the All-Star break.