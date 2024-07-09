McCutchen isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Tuesday's game versus Milwaukee, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

After going 1-for-10 with five strikeouts during Pittsburgh's last series against the Mets, McCutchen will get a breather for Tuesday's series opener. His absence will move Bryan Reynolds into the DH spot while Jack Suwinski, Michael Taylor and Joshua Palacios start across the outfield.