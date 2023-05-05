McCutchen was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a left ankle sprain.
The severity of McCutchen's injury is yet to be determined, but it's apparently enough to keep him from Friday's contest against Toronto. Mark Mathias will take over as Pittsburgh's DH and bat eighth.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Nabs fourth steal•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Launches fifth homer•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Getting breather Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Five-game hitting streak•