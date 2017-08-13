Play

Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Serves as DH on Sunday

McCutchen (knee) is hitting third as the Pirates designated hitter during Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

McCutchen exited Friday's game with a minor knee injury but is set to rejoin the starting lineup after getting the day off Saturday. The Pirates have a scheduled off-day Monday, so it's possible that the veteran could return to the outfield when the team kicks off its two-game set against the Brewers on Monday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast