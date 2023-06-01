McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI double, two runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's 9-4 victory over San Francisco.

McCutchen recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season and continues to shine during his return to Pittsburgh. The veteran is slashing .273/.369/.453 over his first 49 appearances of his age-36 season, which would all be his highest marks since his last campaign with the Pirates (2017). McCutchen will periodically take a day off to stay fresh, but he's locked into the top of the order when available and remains a versatile threat at the plate.