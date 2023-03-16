McCutchen was sidelined Thursday in Pirates camp due to minor right elbow soreness, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
It's not believed to be anything serious, but Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said the team will "take it very slow with Andrew." He'll probably spend the weekend getting rest and treatment before a reevaluation of the situation early next week.
