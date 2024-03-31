McCutchen is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McCutchen wen 0-for-9 with two walks, an RBI and five strikeouts in the first two games of the season but finds himself on the bench Sunday for the second straight contest. Bryan Reynolds will rest his legs as the designated hitter with Edward Olivares and Connor Joe starting in the corner outfield spots.