McCutchen (ankle) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
McCutchen was scratched from Friday's starting nine due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll sit Sunday for the third consecutive game. It's unclear if the veteran slugger will be available off the bench. Bryan Reynolds will serve as the designated hitter while Miguel Andujar receives a start in the outfield.
