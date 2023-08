McCutchen is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After going hitless in his final three games of July, McCutchen has collected five hits in his first three games of August. The 36-year-old will get what looks like a routine breather as Bryan Reynolds takes a turn as the designated hitter. Josh Palacios will start in left field and bat leadoff against right-hander Colin Rea.