McCutchen isn't in the Pirates' lineup Friday against the Twins.

McCutchen has gone 0-for-12 at the plate across his last four games, so he'll get a break Friday in order to regroup. Bryan Reynolds will take over as Pittsburgh's designated hitter and Ji Hwan Bae will move to the outfield in McCutchen's absence, allowing Liover Peguero to start at second base while batting seventh.