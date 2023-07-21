McCutchen is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Angels, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McCutchen will sit for a second straight game Friday after he went 2-for-8 with a double and a strikeout over the first two games of the team's series with Cleveland. Ji-Man Choi will take over at designated hitter and bat cleanup in the series opener with Los Angeles.
