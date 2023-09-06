McCutchen (Achilles) was seen wearing a walking boot Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McCutchen departed Monday's game versus the Brewers due to left Achilles tightness and didn't play Tuesday. He has downplayed the injury previously, but it would appear it's more serious than he let on. Also noteworthy is that Jared Triolo has a locker at PNC Park, so it's possible he's taking McCutchen's spot on the roster. At the very least, McCutchen will miss another start Wednesday.