McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Reds.

His fifth-inning shot off Graham Ashcraft gave the 37-year-old designated hitter his third homer in the last 12 games, and his 11th of the campaign. McCutchen only slugged 12 home runs in 112 games last year and hasn't reached 20 long balls in a season since 2021, but it appears he still has some pop left in the tank. On the season, he's slashing .238/.338/.405 over 67 contests with 24 RBI and 42 runs.