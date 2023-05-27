McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-6 win over the Mariners.

McCutchen has hit safely in nine of his last 12 games, going 17-for-49 (.347) over that span. He led off Friday's contest with a solo shot, his second homer in that 12-game span. The veteran has done well in a near-everyday role with a .269/.364/.462 slash line, eight long balls, 20 RBI, 25 runs scored and five stolen bases through 44 contests. He's started seven straight games as the leadoff hitter.