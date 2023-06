McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases Friday against the Marlins.

McCutchen has been out of the lineup three times in the last six games as he's nursed an elbow injury. He was productive on Friday, however, managing his first stolen base since June 2 and ninth of the campaign. After a very hot start to the season, McCutchen has only a .692 OPS across 47 at-bats in June.