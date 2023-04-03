McCutchen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

McCutchen will get a breather for the first time in the young 2023 campaign after he started all three games of the Pirates' season-opening series versus the Reds, going a collective 2-for-8 with a double, five walks, a run and an RBI. Ji Man Choi will spell him Monday as the Pirates' designated hitter.

