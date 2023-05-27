McCutchen is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This looks like a routine breather for McCutchen, who has been getting Saturdays off in recent weeks, presumably as part of the Pirates' maintenance plan for the 36-year-old. McCutchen is in the midst of a resurgent year -- he's up to eight homers after Friday's long ball to go with a .269/.364/.462 line -- and the team wants him available for the long haul. Tucupita Marcano will get a turn in the leadoff spot against right-hander Luis Castillo with McCutchen on the bench.