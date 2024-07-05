McCutchen is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
McCutchen will get his first day off since June 13, handing DH duties over to Bryan Reynolds while Joshua Palacios leads off. McCutchen is 2-for-19 with eight strikeouts over his last five games. However, both hits went for extra bases.
