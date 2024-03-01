McCutchen (Achilles) took swings and participated in defensive drills Friday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

McCutchen is coming off a partial Achilles tear and has yet to see action in Grapefruit League games, but it appears he's closing in on his spring debut. The 37-year-old re-signed with the Pirates after he posted a .775 OPS in 112 games last season and is poised to serve as the club's primary designated hitter in 2024.