McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and five RBI on Saturday against the Twins.

McCutchen delivered a pair of big hits, including a two-RBI double in the sixth inning and a three-run homer three frames later. It was his first long ball since June 30, a span of 27 games. Powered primarily by a hot start to the season, McCutchen has a 114 wRC+ and .342 wOBA across 419 plate appearances on the campaign.