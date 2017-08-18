Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Tallies three hits
McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a double during Thursday's contest against the Cardinals.
He recorded his 11th three-hit game of the season and his first since late July. The center fielder is now slashing .291/.384./.515 and has convincingly bounced back to his pre-2016 levels. Perhaps most surprising is the fact that he is 10-for-13 on stolen-base attempts, proving the preseason talk of his demise as a base-stealer to be premature.
