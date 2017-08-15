Play

Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Will take field Tuesday

McCutchen will bat third and start in center field Tuesday for the time since injuring his knee Friday.

McCutchen went 1-for-3 as the Pirates' designated hitter Sunday in Toronto and said he could've played in the outfield. He's slashing .307/.368/.591 for his career at Miller Park and has hit more homers in Milwaukee (19) than any park aside from PNC Park. He's 4-for-10 with a home run and five RBI against Tuesday starter Zach Davies.

