Gamel (foot) will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old will check back into the starting nine after missing the Pirates' previous two games with a left foot injury. The Pirates could limit Gamel's exposure to the outfield for the next few days while he works to fully move past the foot issue, but he should reclaim a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching.