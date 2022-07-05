site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-ben-gamel-back-on-active-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Back on active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Pirates activated Gamel (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
A hamstring strain had sidelined the outfielder since the end of May. Gamel slashed .257/.386/.736 with 17 RBI before the injury, so he should see plenty of plate appearances going forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read