Gamel is considered day-to-day after he was removed in the eighth inning of Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Padres with left hamstring discomfort, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base before departing, with the injury occurring when he nabbed his third steal of the season in the top of the eighth. Though the Pirates are labeling Gamel as day-to-day and aren't yet considering a move to the 10-day injured list, he's unlikely to crack the lineup for Sunday's series finale in San Diego.