Gamel went 5-for-9 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against Cincinnati.

Gamel led off and was productive in both games. He reached base three times and scored in the matinee, but the highlight came when he delivered a two-run blast in the latter contest to record his second homer of the season. Gamel has collected at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, during which time he's tallied six RBI and five runs scored while hitting .448/.467/.724.